The thought of purchasing Wakefield Park hadn't entered Steve Shelley's mind until Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president, Darrell Weekes came calling.
That was early December and a series of meetings facilitated by Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman subsequently sealed the deal.
"When it was first suggested it got the creative juices flowing and I thought if I applied the same methodology as Pheasant Wood in regard to operations and neighbours, it could be a win-win for everyone," he said.
Mr Shelley has owned the Marulan district circuit since 2016. Now, as he soon settles on Wakefield Park's purchase from Benalla Auto Club (BAC), he's promising a very different approach to what he describes as a "leap of faith" and "a passion project."
Over the past few months he has talked to neighbours concerned about noise from the Braidwood Road facility.
"There is work to be done and I'm hoping to reinvigorate Wakefield Park," he said.
"We love the place and I've spent a lot of time racing there with my son. It's also a polarising place but I hope to restore it to its glory days."
Mr Shelley said neighbours had not been listened to or respected in the past and he pledged to change this through regular consultation and possibly, a community committee. He described them as "genuine, professional and polite people" who appreciated Wakefield's economic injection but also wanted to be respected.
BAC suspended operations at Wakefield last December following a NSW Land and Environment Court decision restricting operating days and noise levels. It followed breaches of a previous council consent and an appeal by BAC to the court over Goulburn Mulwaree's conditions. The club subsequently shut down operations, saying the court conditions weren't viable.
Mr Shelley declined comment on whether he would implement the court's conditions or submit a new development application to counteract the noise issues and improve the facility.
"We are looking at all options...We are taking advice because it is very complex and there's a lot to be considered," he said.
But he has presented a concept plan for a long-term vision to Goulburn Mulwaree Council. It's about "rebuilding the business from the ground up" and includes noise attenuation, beautification and potentially, reshaping the track.
The Coalition this week pledged $5 million for noise mitigation at the facility, if re-elected. Mr Shelley said much could be achieved through mounds, landscaping and other measures. But he stressed the deal was not based on the funding promise and Wakefield had to "stand on its own," without government support.
He's pledging to implement a different mindset and style of motorsport.
"People think it's exciting to go fast in a car with a loud engine but there are consequences for that. We've seen what that looks like," he said
"...We'll act immediately if a vehicle exceeds noise levels. If it does, then they won't be able to operate."
Further, Pheasant Wood can work in tandem, giving neighbours a reprieve, if needed.
He's not committing to a timeframe for re-opening at this stage and says operations will start up slowly. The skillset at Pheasant Wood will be utilised but former Wakefield staff may be re-employed if suitable and available.
Mr Shelley said he hoped to create a motor sport precinct that did Goulburn proud and restored a multi-million economic injection.
"I was disappointed to see what happened to Wakefield Park...For me, this is as much a passion as a business project and to see it in its current state isn't doing anyone any favours," he said.
"I've watched Goulburn being built off the back of Wakefield Park and there does appear to be a certain amount of discomfort that the investment is no longer there...It's a privilege to own it and through our work, I hope to reinvigorate it."
Mr Weekes, a motorsport fan, pitched the purchase idea four months ago. He said Mrs Tuckerman took it forward and facilitated meetings but attracted public criticism for not saying anything publicly about her plan to re-open Wakefield.
"It was commercial in confidence so she was unable to comment," he said.
During this time she was talking to BAC, Mr Shelley and residents.
He said Mr Shelley was willing to invest millions of dollars in an upgrade and considered the court ruling.
"Steve is a huge motor sport supporter and the idea of owning two tracks and creating a precinct got him excited," he said.
"...He has significant resources and a tremendous vision that BAC wouldn't have thought about. I'm extraordinarily excited because I know what it means to Goulburn. It is building on what we've lost and it will have a major positive impact. He genuinely cares about people and is very sympathetic to (surrounding) residents."
