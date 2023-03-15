Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman has defended the timing of a funding announcement for a walking and cycling path.
She has also stood behind enlisting Mayor Peter Walker during caretaker period to spruik the funding.
On Tuesday, active transport minister, Rob Stokes joined the pair to announce $3.2 million for the shared pathway. The 1.9km stretch will connect the existing shared path that ends at Lansdowne and Sloane Streets. It will allow extensions to the hockey fields in the south and the Wollondilly walking track in the east. The money will also enable upgrading of some existing sections.
However the Get NSW Active grant was determined four weeks ago, Mr Stokes confirmed. He told The Post he was not available at the time to attend a Goulburn announcement. Caretaker period started on March 3.
Mrs Tuckerman said she was not using the election campaign to roll out the funding announcements and deferred to Mr Stokes' reply as to why it wasn't earlier.
"I don't care when it's announced, as long as Goulburn benefits," she said.
As for Cr Walker's attendance during the campaign and caretaker period, the MP said it was "appropriate."
"The council made the application and they can make the choice as to whether they come or not. They have every right to be here. I'm the local MP making a funding announcement."
The application was put forward by the Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council, comprising young adults aged 12 to twenty-four. The council supported the bid.
Cr Walker said he didn't "step away" from the fact he was happy to support and funding for Goulburn Mulwaree's betterment.
"The timing is what it is and I have no allegiance to any party," he said.
"I've met with three other candidates on several occasions. I went out to Wakefield Park with Chris Minns (opposition leader) and I'm here for the community no matter what party."
Cr Walker said the current funding would extend the walking track around Goulburn from its current 17km.
Construction will begin in early 2024.
Asked about further funding for a rail trail within Goulburn Mulwaree, Mr Stokes said a business case would have to stack up before it would be considered.
In January, the state granted $147,775 for development of a feasibility study, quantity surveyor report, cost-benefit analysis and business case.
