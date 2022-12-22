Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman is ending the year with a flurry of funding announcements for the electorate.
Campaigning for the March, 2023 is expected to go up a notch early in the new year but already, candidates are on the hustings.
In the past week, Mrs Tuckerman has announced more than $2.4 million in funding for the electorate, including a large slice for Goulburn Mulwaree.
On Thursday, her office confirmed the council would receive $119,356 for the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery.
The money, under the $72 million State's Creative Capital program, will expend the gallery's offering.
"This project will transform the currently unused former workshop space into a flexible contemporary exhibition space suitable for display of artworks for many sizes and mediums," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Mayor Peter Walker said the work would ensure locals and visitors "enjoyed even more high-quality cultural experiences."
On Wednesday, the council was also awarded $2,136,977 for Eastgrove shared pathway project and Goulburn Mulwaree 'Active Transport Strategy.' In part, the money will pay for a 2.5km pedestrian link between Goulburn CBD and Eastgrove. The strategy will plan a series of shared paths across the LGA.
Also this week, the MP announced $35,000 under the Community Building Partnership Program for Endeavour Industries to purchase a new delivery vehicle.
Other funding includes:
Meantime, Labor candidate, Michael Pilbrow, has also been making his presence felt. He has been door knocking across the electorate and earlier this month, brought Labor Gosford MP Liesl Tesch to Goulburn. Ms Tesch is a former teacher and Paralympic gold medalist.
In addition, he has criticised Mrs Tuckerman and the state government over the proposed Tarago waste to energy facility. Mr Pilbrow is urging people to make their feelings known over the controversial facility.
Other parties, including The Greens, are yet to announce their candidates.
In related news, Goulburn Mulwaree Council is preparing an 'advocacy' list of issues ahead of the election.
Elsewhere, the Save Wakefield Park group is preparing to increase lobbying for re-opening of the the Braidwood Road motor racing facility. Convenor, Jess Nicholson, said the group was considering registration as a third party campaigner in the poll's lead-up.
She hinted at protests outside Parliament House, door knocking and distribution of leaflets on polling day. The group is pressuring the state government to intervene and help re-open the raceway. Wakefield Park suspended operations in September, 2022 following a court ruling on noise limits.
The election will be held on March 25, 2023.
