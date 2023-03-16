Goulburn Post
Goulburn Multicultural Centre to hold Harmony Day celebrations at Belmore Park

Burney Wong
Burney Wong
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:10pm
Harmony Day celebrations are back on Friday, March 24. Picture supplied.

Belmore Park will be filled with entertainment and street food when the town celebrates Harmony Week.

