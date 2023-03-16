Belmore Park will be filled with entertainment and street food when the town celebrates Harmony Week.
The Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC) will be holding celebrations on Friday, March 24 from 11am to 1pm.
It is a day of cultural respect for everyone who calls Australia home.
They include everyone from the traditional owners of the land to those who have come from many countries around the world.
The main message of the day is that everyone belongs while orange is the colour chosen to represent the event.
That is because it signifies social communication and meaningful conversations.
It also relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect.
GMC manager Heni Pearson encouraged the public to attend the celebrations.
For more information, contact her on 4803 9042 or email heni@gmc.org.au.
