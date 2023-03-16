Update Friday 4.30pm
The Curraweela fire has grown to 2947 hectares.
RFS public information officer, Lachlan Gilchrist, said there had been some heightened fire activity in the northeastern sector in the past few hours but the southeast was mainly burning within containment lines.
"It's behaving as expected," he said.
"We are not looking at changing it from advice level because it is largely within containment lines and we have heavy resourcing around assets (property). We're confident that is adequate."
Aerial water and retardant bombing from a Blackhawk, Chinook and two medium bombers has been ongoing throughout the day.
Curraweela resident, Wendy Husband stayed at her property, following earlier RFS protection.
On Friday afternoon she said the wind had calmed but a neighbour who passed through the Snake Gully Road area reported the fire was still very actively burning and crews were working hard to stop it crossing the Taralga road into bushland.
Some 150 personnel will work through the night.
Mr Gilchrist said the Service's main concern was firefighter fatigue. Crews will be swapped out on Friday night.
While milder overnight conditions are forecast, a high fire danger rating will apply on Saturday. Wind speeds of 25 to 40km/h and 33 degrees are predicted, making overnight containment strategies vital.
Mr Gilchrist said stock and property losses were still being assessed. A larger assessment team will be in the field on Saturday.
An evacuation centre at Crookwell has been closed due to lack of demand. However a bush fire information point has been established for residents affected by the Craigs Rd Fire at Taralga Showground in Walsh Street. This includes Local Land Services, council and other government agencies.
Meantime, the following road closures remain in place:
Mr Gilchrist urged people not to express anger and frustration over the closures and to obey directions.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.
Update Friday 1pm
Essential Energy has advised that crews have gained access into fire affected areas. The provider has restored power to 69 of the 91 customers who had electricity cut at 4pm Thursday.
Crews are repairing powerlines brought down by burnt trees.
"Energy crews continue to be guided into fire zones by the RFS, when it is safe to do so," a spokesman said.
Update Friday noon
Water bombing helicopters are coming and going from a paddock opposite Taralga fire shed, while property owners around Curraweela contemplate their options.
Wendy Husband had her car packed and ready to go on Friday morning, while husband Tim, moved animals to a north paddock near water. They included 10 alpacas, 35 sheep, six cattle, miniature horses and hundreds of poultry.
RFS trucks had arrived in her driveway ready for property protection, while at the rear, crews were preparing a fire trail.
"I'm a bit nervous and I've been madly packing. I plan to drive out while it's still clear," she said.
At that stage she estimated the blaze was more than 2km away but if the wind turned south, the property would be in danger.
The Husbands, and up to 91 others, have not had power since Thursday afternoon. Essential Energy has restored electricity to about 30 homes.
"For everyone I know it is the source of powering water pumps. We have a massive dam and wanted to put the generator on but without power we have no water," she said.
It has also affected communications between neighbours.
Crews were working around Old Station Creek Road, some 2km away and not far away, a house opposite the property Grathawai, was saved on Thursday night. A nearby hay shed was reportedly destroyed.
Further north from the Husbands, Russ Plummer is sitting tight at his 133-hectare Curraweela Creek property. At 11am, the fire was about 4km away and easterly winds blowing at about 20km/h.
He photographed a destroyed hay shed on the Taralga to Oberon Road, near Grathawai on Thursday.
"All the farms from Craigs Road to Old Station Creek Road are black," he said.
"The big problem now is that all the farmers have lost winter feed and that's what will hurt us the most."
He also saw stock on fire and numerous trees down on Old Station Creek Road.
Mr Plummer too was nervous about a wind change in his direction. He and his family were ready to leave for Oberon if necessary.
Friday 10.30am
Crews working on the Curraweela fire north of Taralga will concentrate on building containment lines on Friday.
RFS public information officer, Lachlan Gilchrist said the blaze, which broke out 20km north of Taralga on Craigs Road just after 11am Thursday, had grown to 2686 hectares overnight.
Its rating has dropped from emergency to advice level and people are urged to remain vigilant.
"Overnight we had about 200 firefighters working on the ground and we saw some erratic fire behaviour at about 3am with spotting. The crews quickly rounded this up," he said.
READ MORE:
Heavy plant operators also took advantage of earlier milder conditions to build containment lines. This was highly successful around the southern and south-eastern flanks, near the point of origin.
Mr Gilchrist said the north-eastern side, around the heavily timbered Wiarborough Reserve, remained the main area of concern. Though it is difficult to contain in the area, the RFS is considering a strategy to bring in dozers.
"Today (Friday) we will have a heavily weighted aerial attack on the north-eastern side. The intent is to keep the fire west of Jerrong Road," he said.
A helipad will be established opposite the Taralga fire shed in Orchard Street. Seven aerial appliances, including large air tankers, are expected to rejoin the effort.
Meantime, the RFS and Local Land Services will do a fuller assessment of property and stock losses. Craigs Road landowner, Adrian Muhlsimmer, reported that at least one home had been destroyed on Taralga Road, near his house. Farmers scurried to shift cattle in sheep amid the fast-moving blaze on Thursday.
"The assessment team will be out there today but it's reasonable to assume that a number of properties have been lost," Mr Gilchrist said.
"We've had reports of not insignificant sheep and cattle losses...In the first few hours, it was difficult for people to move them."
ALSO READ:
The Taralga Showground has been set up as an evacuation centre for animals. People must remain with their stock but LLS personnel are on scene assisting. The Crookwell Services Club in Goulburn Street is also an evacuation point. For those who are displaced, accommodation will be sourced.
Some 150 personnel are currently on the fire ground and similar numbers will work through Friday night.
Mr Gilchrist said if conditions were conducive, authorities would look at further containment strategies overnight.
"But we are also mindful of the heatwave conditions over the weekend and into next week," he said.
Meantime, all hands are on deck supporting the crews. Fire trucks are lined up in the main street.
Taralga resident, Noelene Cosgrove said Grand Ettie's chef Brendan Gradidge was churning out treats for the troops. On Thursday night, the Taralga Hotel pumped out pizzas for the 'firies' and Tarlo Bushfire brigade volunteers cooked meals in the fire shed.
At the showground, some people from Sydney had turned up with caravans, allowing others to stay in them.
She was aware of at least one house and hayshed destroyed in the district.
"We are all feeling a bit flat but pulling together and feeding people," she said.
More to come
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.