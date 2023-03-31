The town's main running event has a new director.
Jaemin Frazer took over Goulburn parkrun recently and oversaw its 200th event on Saturday, March 18.
Some 89 people of all ages took part.
READ ALSO:
Frazer said over 300 participants ran in the inaugural event, but numbers fluctuated after that.
The eager runner, who was born and bred in town, had been doing it his whole life and explained why he decided to take on the role.
"I benefited from other people volunteering, so I thought it was my turn to make a contribution and keep facilitating it," Frazer said.
"I love the town and the least I could do was to take on the role.
"The current directors left, so if someone didn't take over, than the event wouldn't have been able to continue."
Goulburn parkrun started in February of 2018 and since then, 2,538 participants covered a total distance of 75,010 km and 2,263 new personal best times were achieved.
The female record is held by Stephanie Torley who recorded a time of 18:32 on October 20, 2018 while the male record is held by Joshua Torley who recorded a time of 15:05 on January 12 the following year.
The Age Grade course record is held by Clare Wall who recorded 93.02 per cent (23:10) on January 18, 2023.
Goulburn parkrun is on every Saturday from 8am at Marsden Weir.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.