Not only did Ben Staines debut for the Kookaburras in India recently, but he also scored a goal in his second match for the national team.
"I was in the right place at the right time," the 24-year-old said when reflecting on his goal.
"I would have liked to score more as I had a lot of opportunities, but it just wasn't to be."
Staines' debut on Sunday, March 12 ended in a 1-0 defeat to Germany, followed by 5-4 loss to India the following day.
The win finally came in his third match against Germany while the final match saw his side lose to India on penalties.
Staines said he gained a lot from playing in the FIH Pro League mini tournament and that he received positive feedback.
"It was all very exciting for me and I think I put my best foot forward for future selection," Staines said.
"The coaches all thought my performances were solid."
To make things more impressive, Staines played out of position in his four matches.
"I'm usually a midfielder but picked as a striker, so it was a bit foreign for me," he said.
Watching his performances on television was former Kookaburras striker and fellow Goulburnian Glenn Turner said he was proud of his effort.
"I praised him for playing out of position," Turner said.
"That was tough for him, but it just shows how good he is.
"He's got everything you need to be a Kookaburra and he never gives up."
Turner also said if he was involved in the selection process for future squads, he wouldn't hesitate to pick him.
"I believe he should remain in the squad for a while and hopefully for a long time to come too," he said.
The next tour for the Kookaburras will be in New Zealand in about a month's time and Staines will be hoping to get called up for that.
