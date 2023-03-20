Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Ben Staines debuts for Kookaburras in India

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:24am, first published 8:00am
Ben Staines (left) in action against Germany. Picture by the International Hockey Federation.

Not only did Ben Staines debut for the Kookaburras in India recently, but he also scored a goal in his second match for the national team.

