Update Saturday 10.30pm
Neither of the major parties are calling the seat of Goulburn at this stage.
At the close of counting at 10.30pm Saturday, Liberal Wendy Tuckerman had pulled in 11330 primary votes (39.64pc) to Labor's Michael Pilbrow on 10220 (35.76pc).
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate, Andy Wood had drawn 3966 votes (13.88pc), followed by The Greens, Gregory-John Olsen on 2165 (7.58pc) and the Sustainable Australia Party's Margaret Logan with 899 votes (3.15pc).
A total 28,580 ballot papers from the eligible 57,607 voters in the electorate had been counted.
Only one of the five pre-poll centres, Crookwell, has been counted.
On a two-candidate preferred basis, the Liberals had captured 11,255 (50.33pc) to Labor's 11,106 (49.67pc).
Counting won't resume until Monday.
Saturday 7.30pm
The Liberals Wendy Tuckerman has taken an early but narrow lead in early state election results for Goulburn.
However the ABC is projecting a 4.1 swing towards Labor.
At 7.30pm, she was sitting on 3090 primary votes (40.41pc) out of 7647 counted.
She was followed closely by Michael Pilbrow on 2528 (33.06), Shooters, Fishers, Farmers candidate Andy Wood on 1255 (16.41), The Greens Gregory-John Olsen on 528 (6.9pc) and Sustainable Australia Party's Margaret Logan with 246 votes (6.9pc).
The electorate has 57,607 voters.
