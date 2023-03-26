Goulburn Post
Labor's Michael Pilbrow takes Highlands votes in close race for Goulburn

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated March 26 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 1:30pm
Goulburn's Labor faithful were celebrating on Saturday night as the party swept to power in NSW.

