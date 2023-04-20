Members of the Veterans Motorcycle Club will ride in a number of Anzac Day marches to show their respects to Australian service men and women this year.
Riders from the Southern Tablelands branch based in Goulburn will take part in services in Goulburn, Collector, Bungendore, Young and Coombs.
Previously, the club consisting of 12 veterans with a passion for riding have congregated in Goulburn, but club president Tim Stroud says they're doing things a little differently this year.
"The guys wanted to go a bit further to visit towns that don't see us very often this year, we want to get ourselves known to more communities," Mr Stroud said.
Vice-president of the club Tim Holmes will be laying a wreath on behalf of the group at the dawn service in Goulburn.
The club has been attending Anzac Day, Veteran Day and Remembrance Day events for years to pay their respects to those that have fallen.
"There are guys that have fallen before us and it makes us wonder how did we get so lucky? Why are we still standing here? We also pay respects for those still serving because tomorrow one of us could get a call to be shipped off to serve," Mr Stroud said.
Mr Stroud also said that the events are a good way to connect with fellow veterans.
"Our club house is registered as a drop in sector, we see anyone wearing medals and have a bit of a chat and give them our card to let them know that we're there for a chat if they need it."
The group are heavily involved in advocacy for mental health for returning veterans and hope to link all vets with the services they need.
"If they need an advocate or any assistance, we are there for them and their family as well because it can be tough for the families so we do what we can for them as well."
Information on where to find Anzac Day events can be found on the website.
