Police pull in more crews to patrol city's streets after sexual assault

Goulburn police are increasing patrols around the city following a sexual assault.
Acting inspector Matt Donoghue said police from Goulburn would be out in force, patrolling the city's streets at night.
"We are also pulling in resources from throughout the Southern Region," he said.
Strike Force Noobillia, comprising detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad, continues to investigate two assaults police believe may be connected.
Police said that at about 11pm on Friday, April 14, a 19-year-old woman was walking north along Bourke Street when she was approached by an unknown man.
After walking a short distance towards the intersection of Addison and Bourke Streets, the man grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, before she was punched several times to the face, lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted.
After regaining consciousness the woman ran to a nearby home. She flagged down a passing motorist for assistance, who took her to Goulburn Police Station to make a report. She was also taken to Goulburn Base Hospital and treated for facial injuries.
Detectives are also investigating whether another assault on an 18-year-old on Blackshaw Road on Wednesday, April 5 is connected. The woman was walking along the road at about 10.30pm when an unknown man approached her and punched her to the face.
Police said she fell to the ground where the man continued to assault her. She managed to break free and ran towards Park Road and was later taken to hospital for treatment after suffering facial injuries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, about 180cm tall, with a solid build, and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a dark jacket and pants in the Bourke Street assault.
Commander of the Sex Crimes Squad, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, said the community did not need to be "overly alarmed."
"(But) people should be alert to their surroundings and who may be walking the streets at night and acting of concern to you," she told media this week.
"...If you are walking at night, don't go on your own. Tell people where you're going and walk in well lit areas," she said.
Police are urging anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from either Addison or Bourke Streets between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Friday, April 14, or from Blackshaw Road between 10.30pm and 11pm on Wednesday, April 5 to contact Goulburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
