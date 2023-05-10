Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rate rise is only a matter of time, says Goulburn Mulwaree Council

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council's corporate services director, Brendan Hollands, says a special rate variation is on the cards in coming years, given rising costs. File photo by Louise Thrower.
The council's corporate services director, Brendan Hollands, says a special rate variation is on the cards in coming years, given rising costs. File photo by Louise Thrower.

The council is likely to apply for a rate hike in the "near future" to fund rising costs and pay for services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.