Crews had their work cut out as a large farm Windellama district farm shed went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said five appliances, including three from Windellama, were called at 4.55pm to the blaze on Timberlight Road, Oallen property. It was located some 20km south of Windellama.
They were met with a dark plume of black smoke upon arrival and found a 25 metre by 35m shed well alight. The structure's roof collapsed during the fire. The 15 to 20 personnel extinguished the outbreak by 7.40pm.but the shed was destroyed. Crews continued to monitor for smouldering spots on Monday.
The cause is under investigation.
Meantime, Bungonia brigade assisted a landowner with a hazard reduction burn in Wattle Place, Bungonia on Saturday. Mr Boddy said more of these would occur in the lead up to what was expected to be an active fire season.
