As a country vet, Catherine Culley expects her work to throw up a few curly challenges.
But things became distinctly tricky when an adventurous cow fell into a water tank near Crookwell late Monday afternoon. The wandering heifer's 'misadventure' sparked a hefty response from NSW Fire and Rescue, RFS and SES.
The cow had wandered from a Grabben Gullen Road property into a neighbour's garden and fell into an underground water tank after the cover gave way, Dr Culley said.
Crookwell's NSW Fire and Rescue brigade was first on the scene at about 5pm. Other services soon followed. Authorities also called on Yass SES' large animal rescue unit, with its specialist equipment. All up, about 15 people responded.
Dr Culley sedated the animal to calm her down.
"It was too difficult and dangerous to use a harness but we put slings around her and with the help of a front end loader, managed to get her out safe and sound," she said.
The delicate operation took about 90 minutes.
RFS southern tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said the cow had possibly been standing in cold water possibly since Sunday night.
"The tank had an automatic pump so she was able to stand at the shallow end and breathe," he said.
"From all reports, the cow sounded very tired after spending all that time in the tank."
RFS left the scene at 5.30pm as the NSW Fire and Rescue crew coordinated the rescue.
The cow was freed from its ordeal at 6.30pm and ultimately, the SES specialist equipment wasn't needed.
Dr Culley said the cow had a few cuts on its nose and skin wounds but was "otherwise okay."
"Fire and Rescue and everyone there was great. We all worked together as a team and it was a good outcome," she said.
"It's definitely one of the more unusual (call-outs) I've attended. They do get stuck in odd places. I once had a horse down a well but cows are harder to deal with. Thankfully this was a quiet young cow and wasn't too heavy. It's definitely one I'll remember."
Dr Culley said the animal was safely returned to its paddock but the neighbour's tank was "a little worse for wear."
