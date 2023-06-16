Police are investigating a vehicle fire on Goulburn's outskirts on Thursday, June 15.
Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue and two RFS units responded to the blaze on Rifle Range Road, off Windellama Road at about 9.45pm.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said the vehicle was fully engulfed when crews arrived. No one was inside the Holden Colorado ute at the time and there was no sign of any occupants.
ALSO READ:
RFS supplied water to the town brigade, which was first on the scene.
The blaze was extinguished soon after. Mr Butler said Rifle Range was closed for a short time. The fire occurred near the Long Street intersection.
He said police were investigating the blaze. Police could not be contacted for further comment.
However, nearby resident, Colin Jewell said he noticed the "abandoned" vehicle on Monday, June 5 and reported it to police soon after.
He noticed a baby capsule in the rear seat.
"I was (initially) concerned someone might have had a heart attack but noticed it there again days later," Mr Jewell said.
He told The Post he took a photo of the vehicle and police subsequently said they would follow up.
"It's disappointing that this has now happened and that firefighters have had to go out there at a substantial cost to the taxpayer," Mr Jewell said.
He said every Thursday night, people had been doing vehicle burn-outs on Rifle Range Road.
Mr Jewell hoped the vehicle would be cleared from the area. He noted that another burnt out car on Common Street "had sat there for 12 months" before being removed when the council undertook roadworks.
In related news, Mr Butler said RFS crews had been kept busy with escaped pile burns in recent weeks.
He reiterated the need for property owners to notify their neighbours 24 hours before undertaking burn-offs. In addition, they should ensure someone supervised the burn at all times and that sufficient firefighting apparatus was on hand.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.