Momentum is building for the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual business awards.
The 2023 Business 2580 awards and gala dinner will be held at the Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, July 21.
Chamber president, Darrell Weekes, said tickets were selling well for the business 'night of nights.'
"The awards are about celebrating local business and the tremendous people who run them and who do such a great job," he said.
"...They've come through a difficult time....These people are at the community's beating heart."
Last year, the Chamber hosted 204 people at the Business 2580 awards, the largest event in three years. Mr Weekes hopes to equal or better that number in July.
This year, people have to pay a fee to accept the nomination. But with this comes 'free' Chamber membership for a year. This is in contrast to last year when the rule was relaxed due to COVID-19 and nominees didn't have to be members. Mr Weekes said Chamber membership, costing $280, came with advantages, one of them being participation in the awards.
Nominations closed on Monday, June 26 for a wide range of local categories. These include 'Goulburn's Best' restaurant, diner, cafe or take away; hairdresser or beautician; pub or club; retail shop; automotive industry business; trade business; agricultural and animal business; real estate, housing and development; business and training services; entertainment and media; health, fitness and wellbeing.
There is also a woman in business (any industry) category.
There will be three finalists in each category and the business with the most votes overall will win the 'People's Choice' award.
Other awards, in line with the NSW Business Chamber's, will also be announced.
These include outstanding business employee, young business leader (under 35) and business leader of the year (35 and over). In the business category, operators are vying for awards such as excellence in innovation, sustainability or social enterprise; excellence in business; employer of choice; start-up superstar; and excellence in diversity and inclusion, among others.
These categories will be judged by independent people outside the Chamber committee.
Mr Weekes said the Chamber received a good response after calling for nominations.
"Customers and clients just want to see businesses and services recognised for the way they look after them," he said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
