Goulburn Post
Tony and Adriana Lamarra awarded Goulburn Rotary's Paul Harris Fellowship

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
Rotary Club of Goulburn outgoing president, Geoff Henderson (left) presented Tony Lamarra with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship at a changeover dinner at the Workers Club on Monday night. Tony's wife, Adriana, is a co-recipient. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Tony Lamarra OAM was almost speechless on Monday night as he and wife, Adriana, were awarded with Rotary International's highest honour.

