Blowouts and roundabouts

So now the completion date has blown out to 2028 or more, and the cost of Snowy 2 has risen to $10bn and climbing as the tunnel boring machines get continuously bogged. The cost of the previously ignored environmentally destructive and socially disruptive overhead transmission lines is estimated at $6bn and climbing. And they are arguing against spending another $1billion to preserve the environment by undergrounding them - which communities in the bush would agree to tomorrow - because 'consumers wouldn't be able to afford it!' Well let's be honest. It is unaffordable already. It's a shambles. If it wasn't true, you couldn't make it up, it's so out of control. What's another $1Bn going to matter? If we can save the bush from further damage and use todays 'best practice' technology it would be a small price to pay.