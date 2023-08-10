Goulburn Post
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Blowouts and roundabouts

Updated August 22 2023 - 7:07am, first published August 11 2023 - 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Time is running out"

Re The GenCost Report, Rewiring Australia and Hume Link. It was quite a surprise when CSIRO's chief energy economist recently pointed out the severe limitations of CSIRO's GenCost report. And it was even more of a shock to find out that the cost of firming (batteries, hydro, Bio energy) and Transmission: 20,000kms of powerlines - required additional components of 'The Renewable Energy Superpower' - hadn't even been included in the total cost to "rewire Australia". This revealed a huge lack of discipline and planning, and throws into question the claim that 'renewables ARE the cheapest form of energy'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.