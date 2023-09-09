Police say they hold serious concerns for the welfare of a former Goulburn woman who is missing from Sydney's inner west.
They have appealed for help in locating 37-year-old Holly Butterworth, who was last seen near Kings Cross Station, Potts Point, on Thursday, August 17. She had been residing in the inner west.
"It is believed that Holly has not made contact with any of her family and friends since late August this year," police said.
When police were notified about her on Friday, September 8, officers attached to Inner West Police Area Command immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
"Police hold serious concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition," a statement read.
Holly is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm to 180cm tall, slim to medium build, black hair with brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black jacket, with a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.
She is known to frequent the Inner West, Picton and Goulburn areas.
Anyone who sees Holly is urged to Inner West Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
