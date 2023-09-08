Goulburn Post
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Tributes flow for Collector man, Gary Poile's community contribution

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 8 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Even towards the end, Gary Poile was full of ideas and focused on ensuring a Collector community project reached fruition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.