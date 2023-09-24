I am just wondering if all business operators will have the option to increase fees by 40-50 per cent (like the proposed rate rise)?
Other increases this financial year - include 32 per cent on my house insurance, 21 per cent increase for my motor vehicle insurance (with $2k reduced cover), and 25 per cent on the electric bill.
Groceries are up at least 15 per cent in the last 12 months. Some mortgage and rent payments are up as much as 50 to 100 per cent.
I personally am not sure where the general public are supposed to get the extra funds from to meet all the increases?
Generally wages are only increasing by CPI (or less) and rural commodity prices - sheep, wool and cattle - are down by a massive 40-50 per cent on last year .
Maybe all businesses need to further access their operation costs and try to operate within their income restrictions - (perhaps allowing for a small increase or between five to eight per cent).
Just putting this information out there for a feasibility/ reality and affordability check
Nina Dillon
In response to Dr Paviour's confusion over the Voice Referendum (GP Letters 6/9/2023), I suggest that, with so much negative commentary, we risk overthinking it. Indigenous Australians are not asking for money, compensation or to dictate Government policy. They are simply asking us to recognise their existence as First Nations (something most advanced economies have done) and consult with them on how to do things better with respect to their welfare. Unlike the big end of town they don't have the revolving door access of lobbyists. Their representative bodies have been dismantled at the behest of successive governments. They seek a different way now and it is worth taking it seriously. The Referendum embraces the truth that what is visible and heard can become a precious resource for the whole nation. That is why I will vote yes.
Mhairi Fraser
Another wonderful year for our dedicated committee. First and foremost the installation of the much anticipated Hearing Booth to round out the year. Whilst we donated the funds to purchase the booth in September last year, it was wonderful to see the photos of the completed product in our beautiful new hospital. How wonderful for our community?
In September 2022 our committee worked with the hospital to ensure accuracy of information on the Patient Information Entertainment System (PIES). Our committee raised funds in 2022 to upgrade the hospital's new patient entertainment system that was installed. Our logo and contact details, along with the logos of the wonderful local businesses that assisted us with the upgrade purchase were unveiled.
Over the 12 months we have successfully held 3 fundraising events, and received 2 grants.
Our wonderful committee members braved the cold morning on the 18 September 2022 to host our annual Run Goulburn Run. This event raised almost $3,500. These funds together with the successful BDCU Community Grant aided in the purchase of the aforementioned Hearing Booth.
We introduced Trivia Night to our list of fundraising activities, our first held at the Goulburn Workers Club on 14 October 2022, we successfully and joyfully raised almost $8,000. The event was well supported by hospital staff and community alike. Having different hospital departments and local businesses purchase tables of tens, we laughed our way through the night.
In November we ran the entry gates to Ladies Day at Goulburn Racecourse, for this our committee received a welcomed $2,000 plus a little via donations from the entrants.
Also in November we presented almost $50,000 to the Base Hospital to purchase two new birthing beds. This was made possible with a successful Premier's Grant application supported by Wendy Tuckerman. Our gratitude to Nerida Cullen for her diligence in applying for this grant on behalf of our committee.
Once again sincere thanks to Nerida for her time in preparing the Grant application. After many years as president, Nerida tendered her resignation in June. We will forever be appreciative of her dedication to our committee during her years of service.
Special mention to Mary Smith, Mary kindly collects items for Return and Earn from various businesses, another $245 raised this 12 month period, thank you Mary.
Prue Martin
Just a thought or two on some upcoming problems and the lack of info from the Council.
1) Remembering the drought of recent years and the effect it had on the city, and bearing in mind the huge new housing estates around town then what provision is in place to provide reliable water to all in the coming months and years?
2) If we do have catastrophic bushfires around town then is there an evacuation centre planned? If there is could the Council publish where it is and what residents should do in the event of fire?
3) And last but not least (for the residents), the perennial Council high priority of providing a second access to Run-O-Waters in case of emergency. Always a priority but it never seems to happen.
I strongly suggest the Council become more proactive with these issues and let Goulburnites know what plans are in place maybe by placing ads in this very paper and making announcements on the local radio.
Just a thought!
Roy Barton
For the past few years, since Lake George has filled, I've been travelling past it and anxiously waiting for the nesting birds to appear. The first season went by, and they didn't appear now the second season has come, and I observed two swans and five ducks. What's happening? We could expect multitude of wildlife by now. Is anyone monitoring the water quality? Should we be monitoring it? Or does someone have a rational answer to why this waterway is void of wildlife? Do we have our own Erin Brockovich event?
Bob Stephens
Last Thursday evening in Saint Saviour's Cathedral, a small but very enthusiastic audience was enthralled by one of Australia's leading choirs, the Brisbane Chamber Choir, conducted by Dr Graeme Morton.
This superb and well-trained group of singers gave us a program which went from the 16th century up to the present day. It was good to see that 12 of the pieces performed were written by Australian composers.
It would be fair to say that most people could name a dozen sports starts but how many could name 12 Australian composers? So it was good to hear this first class ensemble performing Australian music. Particular mention should be made of Robert Boughen's A Spotless Rose and Stephen Leek's, Mountain Spring.
Although we do have good choirs in this area, it is uplifting to see and hear a polished group, well balanced and obviously well rehearsed in such a lovely setting. Mention should also be made of the organ accompaniments of Brett McKern.
After the three years of lockdowns, Russian invasions etc etc, it was wonderful to know that there is still beauty in the world. It was an uplifting 90 minutes!
Paul Paviour
