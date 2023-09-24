In response to Dr Paviour's confusion over the Voice Referendum (GP Letters 6/9/2023), I suggest that, with so much negative commentary, we risk overthinking it. Indigenous Australians are not asking for money, compensation or to dictate Government policy. They are simply asking us to recognise their existence as First Nations (something most advanced economies have done) and consult with them on how to do things better with respect to their welfare. Unlike the big end of town they don't have the revolving door access of lobbyists. Their representative bodies have been dismantled at the behest of successive governments. They seek a different way now and it is worth taking it seriously. The Referendum embraces the truth that what is visible and heard can become a precious resource for the whole nation. That is why I will vote yes.

