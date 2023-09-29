Public tip-off police about 'intoxicated' driver in city's CBD

A man has been charged with high-range drink driving following a tip-off from the community.
Inspector Matt Hinton said a 24-year-old had driven his Black Ford Ranger along Auburn Street at about 5.30pm on Thursday, September 28 and parked the vehicle.
Members of the public observed him to "stumble out of the vehicle" and believed he could be affected by drugs or alcohol.
They alerted police, who attended a short time later. Inspector Hinton said the man "appeared to be intoxicated."
Police alleged he refused to supply his details to officers before being placed under arrest and taken to the station. They also alleged he resisted officers and returned a breath analysis reading of 0.252.
The Goulburn man was charged with high range PCA, second offence and resisting officer in the execution of their duty. His provisional licence was suspended and he was ordered to appear at Goulburn Local Court on October 18, 2023.
With the start of the Labour Day long weekend, increased Traffic enforcement operations by The Hume PD and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command began at midnight Thursday, September 28. This will continue until midnight Monday, October 2.
"Double demerits and extra police vehicles are targeting impaired drivers, dangerous and distracted drivers before they kill or injure themselves or others on our roads," Inspector Hinton said.
"Every police car is a mobile RBT and if you think you can drink and drive, stop it or cop it."
