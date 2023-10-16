Australian leading manufacturing company Hidrive is looking to hire more than 60 energetic and career- minded applicants for a range of permanent roles.
The roles looking to be filled are for both Goulburn and other locations around Australia.
Hidrive's Chief of Operations, Toby Dunlop said finding staff in the current low unemployment market will be tough.
"We need at least 60 new staff to join the Hidrive team between now and Christmas. These are not contract roles, we're looking for keepers", Mr Dunlop said.
Hidrive is a 100% Australian-owned business that designs, manufactures and install high quality, customised service bodies for utes, trailers and trucks.
Hidrive's innovative manufacturing processes, locally employed workforce and commitment to onshore production, have contributed to significant growth in its market share in recent years.
This growth has now spread from its manufacturing/installation plants in Perth and Goulburn - to its installation locations spread around the country.
The company's Australian-based manufacturing capability has helped it remain relatively unaffected by the supply issues affecting businesses that rely on overseas imports.
Hidrive doesn't only design, fabricate and install service bodies-it also manufacturers dozens of fitout product groups such as towbars, drawers, shelves, benches, underbody boxes, roof racks and more.
Hidrive's growth has come mostly from word of mouth, and its detailed understanding of client mobile workforce efficiencies has enhanced Hidrive's competitive edge.
Moreover, Hidrive is the only service body manufacturer for utes, trailers and trucks with a company owned national installation network.
Hidrive has grown a diversified base of corporate and government clients over several decades.
The business has built over 20,000 service bodies in that time.
Mr Dunlop said that while it won't be easy to find so many new staff, it shows that Hidrive is in a strong position with an excellent future pipeline of work.
"It's a good problem to have," Mr Dunlop said.
More information can be found through the Hidrive website or by emailing hr@hidrive.com.au.
