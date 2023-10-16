Goulburn Post
Twynam homestead hosts garden party to celebrate Riversdale Heritage Garden

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:30pm
Stables and Jonquils garden located at Riversdale Estate. Image supplied.
The Riversdale Garden Party and Spring Fair is set to kick off again on Sunday, October 29.

Jacqueline Lyons

