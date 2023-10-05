Thousands of books, cd's, records and magazines are up for grabs at competitive prices at this year's annual Rotary Book Fair.
The Fair will be taking place at Veolia Arena all week, kicking off with a coffee van on Saturday, October 7.
The organisation takes donations of all descriptions year round to sell at the fair every year with all money raised going straight back into the Rotary Club to support the numerous events and projects they take part in throughout the year.
After raising more than $20,000 for the organisation last year, Goulburn Rotary President Steve Ruddell said that he is hopeful that the large amount of donations will end in a similar result for this year.
"We made a lot from the fair last year so I'd love it if we could reach the same amount if not exceed it this time round," Mr Rudell said.
"There really is something for everyone, there's a huge kids section, classic books, dvd's, cd's and magazines at insanely cheap prices."
While the donations are still flowing, Mr Ruddell said there is always room for more to support the cause.
"We're happy to accept any more donations from anyone willing," Mr Ruddell said.
The Book Fair will be taking place at 47 Braidwood Road from Saturday, October 7 until Saturday, October 14 from 10am.
All further information can be found through the Goulburn Rotary Charity Book Fair Facebook page.
