Rotary Club gathers thousands of books to Veolia Arena for annual Charity Book Fair

By Jacqueline Lyons
October 6 2023 - 9:00am
Rotary volunteers Graeme Neil and Doug Boyling have spent days sorting through donations. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Thousands of books, cd's, records and magazines are up for grabs at competitive prices at this year's annual Rotary Book Fair.

