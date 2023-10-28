Kristy Robertson has been named as the only Australian umpire at the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup in Chile at the end of the year.
In the past 12 months, Hockey Australia, supported by the Oceania Hockey Federation, put her name up for selection and based on her recent performances, was chosen from a pool of international umpires.
The Goulburn umpire learned of her appointment through an email and said she couldn't wait to grasp the opportunity with both hands when the tournament begins on November 29.
Robertson, whose mother was also an umpire, said her first gig came when her brother's representative team needed an umpire.
"I've been around hockey for as long as I can remember," she said.
"My brother started playing the sport, travelled in representative teams and those teams needed an umpire, so I went from there."
While the 2020 NSW Community Official of the Year said she did get the chance to enjoy the matches she was in charge of, her main priority was to ensure her umpiring was as on point as possible.
"My focus is on the job at hand and being present, but when things seem to be going well, I do get to appreciate the impact I'm having on a quality match," she said.
When things don't go well though, criticism goes her way like with any other umpire, and that is something Robertson said she struggled with.
"Criticism is something I've struggled with my entire career and something I've had to work pretty hard at over the past 12 months as my journey has accelerated," she said.
"It's not a great feeling, but I've got to accept that everyone has a different perspective."
She explained how she coped with negative feedback and her mindset with moving on from mistakes.
"The decision I make in any moment in time is based on the information that I have," Robertson explained.
"Coaches, players and spectators aren't on my hierarchy of the feedback I want to take on board.
"My own reflection and thoughts of my umpire coaches and managers is the most important of all.
"I have to move on and not dwell on it as it will affect the next play."
The Goulburn District Hockey Association congratulated Kristy Robertson on her achievement and wished her all the best with the amazing experience.
