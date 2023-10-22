Adults and older teens are encouraged to "let loose" on their creative potential at the Lieder Theatre Company's new performing arts classes.
The Art of Play is a new weekly drop-in class for adults and older teens, aged 14 and up, who are keen to explore clowning, acting, stage presence and improvisation.
The class, taught by Serena Weatherall, draws on 'the Seidenstein method', which is a nondogmatic system of developing skills in physical expression and performance at any level, making the classes equally suitable for first-timers, those who yearn to awaken a dormant passion, or anyone who is up for a weekly 'stage fitness workout' to stay sharp through regular practice.
It is also beneficial for anyone wanting to become a more confident speaker or presenter in any context, according to a spokesperson.
Serena is an actor, playwright and performing arts teacher, best known in Goulburn for her portrayal of the enlightened spider 'Charlotte' in the Lieder's 2022 production of Charlotte's Web.
She trained professionally as an actor at ACTT in Sydney and teaches voice, movement and acting both privately and at Perform Australia in Canberra. She has trained with, worked with and continues to be mentored by Master clown, teacher and director, Ira Seidenstein.
"As an actor in my mid 30s in Goulburn, I noticed a lack of opportunities for adults to engage in the performing arts without committing to rehearsals and performances," Serena said.
"I know how beneficial this kind of work can be for people's wellbeing. Ultimately I felt compelled to create a space for grown-ups like me to let loose and express their silliest, most playful selves with like-minded folks."
The classes started on Oct 17. They will run until December 5 on Tuesday nights between 7pm and 9pm at the Lieder Theatre, 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn.
Each class is $20 or $150 for the eight-week term. More information and bookings: serenaweatherall.com or https://events.humanitix.com/theart-of-play-exploring-acting-clowning-and-creativity
