Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taralga artist and author, Amy Curran, launches new children's book

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
October 24 2023 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taralga author and artist, Amy Curran, is launching her latest book, 'Bernie and Sonny Save Christmas.' Picture supplied.
Taralga author and artist, Amy Curran, is launching her latest book, 'Bernie and Sonny Save Christmas.' Picture supplied.

A Taralga author and artist is set to launch her latest children's book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.