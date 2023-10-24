A Taralga author and artist is set to launch her latest children's book.
Amy Curran, a resident of two years, is well known for her mural art, illustrations and a plethora of children's books she's either written herself or illustrated for Australian and international authors.
Now she's launching her latest work, Bernie and Sonny Save Christmas, described as a children's storybook "like no other."
Ms Curran said it was "a heartwarming tale of friendship and the magic of Christmas but also an interactive artistic experience."
The book follows Bernie the Bernese Mountain Dog, and Sonny the Welsh Pony as they set out on a journey to save Christmas for their town.
"What sets this book apart is the opportunity it offers to young readers to become the illustrator themselves," Ms Curran said.
In the book, she aims to empower children to unleash their creativity and find the artist within. She believes that every child deserves encouragement and support.
"This book is a dream come true for young aspiring artists," says Amy Curran.
"Have you ever wondered what it's like to illustrate a book? Now, children can not only read an enchanting Christmas story but also bring it to life with their own colours and imagination."
The pages of Bernie and Sonny save Christmas are filled with detailed illustrations, each waiting to be coloured by readers. The book also includes a guide on how to colour-in.
Ms Curran also runs Art with Amy, an online art forum with global following. She is an illustrator for Australian and international authors, with two decades' experience.
She said she was passionate about nurturing children's artistic talents and believed in the power of creativity to inspire and empower young minds.
Ms Curran has also painted several murals around Taralga, including a large work on the town's fire shed, marking the brigade's contribution in the 2019/20 fires.
For more information about Amy Curran and her work, visit www.AmyCurran.com.au
