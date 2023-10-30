A Nowra and interstate trainer has taken out the two biggest races on the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club calendar.
Chris O'Brien took out the Goulburn Cup with Quantifiable while Anthony Azzopardi from Victoria won the Goulburn Fireball with Packham Silk at the Goulburn greyhound track on Friday, October 27.
Heading into the Cup, Quantifiable was described as a speedy chaser who was able to get a nice run from the rails draw.
READ ALSO:
O'Brien said his plan was to jump, lead and win and although there was a stage where doubt crept in, that was exactly what happened.
"When she jumped, I was really happy but I was a bit worried when she got to the corner as it looked like a couple of dogs were getting pretty close to her," O'Brien said.
"However, she pulled away down the home straight."
He received $40,000 for winning the 440m race.
Packham Silk on the other hand, had to fight all the way to the end.
Starting from box six, she initially settled in third and moved into second as she approached the bend.
Entering the straight stretch, she overtook the leader with a strong finish to secure the victory just before the finish line.
Azzopardi said it was a good, but tough win and was surprised by the manner in which his greyhound won.
"I didn't think she'd be able to come from behind, but she proved to me she doesn't need to lead to win anymore," he said.
He received $25,000 for winning the 350m race.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.