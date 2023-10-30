Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Nowra's Chris O'Brien trains Quantifiable to Goulburn Cup win

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winning Nowra trainer Chris O'Brien with Quantifiable after the Goulburn Cup win. Picture by Burney Wong.
Winning Nowra trainer Chris O'Brien with Quantifiable after the Goulburn Cup win. Picture by Burney Wong.

A Nowra and interstate trainer has taken out the two biggest races on the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.