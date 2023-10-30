Up to 500 people flocked to Riversdale on Sunday for the annual Spring Fair.
Goulburn's National Trust property and extensive garden looked a treat as people flocked through the gate under brilliant sunshine for the annual fundraiser.
There were arts, craft and produce stalls, entertainment by the Goulburn Soldiers Club Pipes and Drum's Band and Goulburn Club musicians, veteran and vintage car and carriage driving displays, ploughing demonstrations and more.
Riversdale's hardworking band of volunteers served up morning tea as patrons took in the historic surrounds. Inside, people glimpsed through two exhibitions: The Art of Emily Twynam and Edwardian Textiles.
Riversdale was built in the 1840s for NSW surveyor general Edward Twnam, his wife, Emily, and their family.
"A lot of preparation has gone into the garden," Mrs Kennedy said.
"The team has been working for weeks and the garden is looking spectacular. It's not often that the roses and irises are out at the same time."
Garden coordinator, Ros Loftus, said volunteers had worked tirelessly in the garden.
"It's been a huge effort because of the neglect throughout COVID," she said.
"We had rain before COVID and everything went wild. Now we have no rain and can't get things to grow but we're getting there. We have a fabulous team of volunteers."
Paeonias thought to have been originally planted by Emily Twynam are a special feature. Mrs Loftus said they were just coming into flower and were "absolute gems."
She and co-volunteers were pleased with Sunday's Fair attendance, given several other events on in Goulburn.
