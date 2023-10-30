One of Goulburn district's premier homes will go to auction on Saturday, November 4, with price expectations of about $2 million.
Carol James Real Estate is offering Brigadoon at 56 Brisbane Grove Road for sale.
Prolific Goulburn architect, EC Manfred, designed the house in 1891 for prominent businessman, Owen Furner. Local historian, Linda Cooper, said Taunton Brothers constructed the home. Manfred also designed the rear coach house and stables, which were built by Ball Brothers.
Ms James said the house was unique not just for Manfred's touch but hand-painted images above the lounge room's picture rail of surrounding historic buildings and scenes. These included The Towers, off Braidwood Road, South Hill homestead, Chinese market gardens, the Mulwaree River, cottages and Brigadoon itself.
Mrs Lambert said she and her husband, from Sydney, intended the house as a "weekend getaway."
"As soon as I came up the driveway, I was sold," Mrs Lambert said.
Instead, the couple undertook an extensive renovation and made it their main home. The work included refurbishments on all six bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen, lounge and dining room and the rear coach house and stables. Plantation shutters were installed, along with hydronic heating, solar panels on the shed and other modern conveniences.
"Everything we did was for the long-term...We felt as though we were custodians of the house and tried to do the right thing by it," Mrs Lambert said.
"Over 11 years it has brought us a lot of joy. I'm proud of what it is today."
But now, life circumstances have changed. The Lamberts are selling and planning to move to the Southern Highlands, closer to family.
Set on 4.5ha, Brigadoon is set on a slight rise looking north to Goulburn and is accessed via a tree-lined driveway. It features high ceilings, decorative arches, chandeliers, original timber floorboards, tessellated tiles and sandstone widow sills. Manfred's attention to detail is evident, including on rounded brickwork on exterior corners. Red brick highlights add a further decorative element.
The five surrounding paddocks have troughs and shelters, post and rail and electric fencing. There is also a chook shed, bore water and four water tanks holding about 36,000 litres.
Brigadoon stands next door to another Manfred home, Wyadra.
Ms James said she'd received local and out-of-town enquiries since the property hit the market.
"It's a chance for someone to own something special - a piece of history with all the modern conveniences close to town," she said.
The on-site auction will take place at 2pm, Saturday, November 4.
"We will miss it terribly. We've absolutely loved our time here," Mrs Lambert said.
