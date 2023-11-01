If someone sees a snake on their property, one catcher said it was how one reacted which was crucial.
Catcher Ray McGibbon who is known as the Southern Highlands Snake Catcher, has caught and relocated about 200 snakes since the middle of August.
It is important to stay calm, stay as still as possible, and then move away slowly in the opposite direction.
"Move pets, the family and kids, keep area quiet, and monitor movements and behaviour," he said.
People should clear the majority of clutter from their yards, but make sure snakes have spots to retreat and take cover, the catcher said.
This is because if they are fully exposed as they pass through, they are more likely to attack, and are easier to locate and monitor if they move to a safer spot.
Mr McGibbon said the number of snakes has not been "unusual" so far, and he generally removed up to 420 snakes from August to July.
The amount of activity was not surprising due to mating as it gets warmer, more snakes fighting and also looking for shelter as more land is cleared for housing estates, the catcher said.
There however was a great deal of red-bellied black snake and Highland copperheads, and more eastern browns.
People can call Ray on 0400 734 225 if they see any snakes and travels across the Highlands, Goulburn, Bargo and Wollongong.
If someone has been bitten by a snake, a call should be made to Triple Zero for an ambulance.
While waiting for help, the venom should not be washed off, as it can help identify the snake.
A pressure bandage should be put tightly over the bitten area - a finger should not slide easily between the bandage and skin.
A heavy crepe or elasticised roller bandage should be used to immobilise the whole limb. Begin just above the fingers or toes of the bitten limb and move upwards as far as the body. Splint the limb including joints on either side of the bite.
That person should rest and the location of the bite should be marked with a pen.
Some people have allergic reactions which can lead to anaphylactic shock.
Symptoms of allergic reactions include difficult or noisy breathing, dificulty speaking or having a hoarse voice, a swollen tongue, dizziness or collapsing, swelling or tightness in the throat, paleness or a wheeze or persistent cough.
An EpiPen or Anapen should be used in this case, and people should call Triple Zero.
