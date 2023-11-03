A pack of 120 motor riders, all on 'postie bikes" will set off from Goulburn on Sunday, November 5 in what promises to be a sight to behold.
Participants in the 10th Variety Postie Bike Dash will gather at Belmore Park from 7am to 10am before motoring off on their journey.
The dash is renowned for its adventurous spirit and charitable mission that goes off the beaten track, travelling through the bush and countryside, stopping at regional towns to support schools and local communities.
This year, the Variety Postie Bike Dash will cover an impressive 1130km over the course of six days, adding to the remarkable legacy of this event. It will take in Braidwood, Ulladulla, Mogo, Narooma, Merimbula, Nimmitabel, Cooma, Captains Flat and Queanbeyan before returning to Goulburn on November 10.
Variety NSW/ACT chief executive officer, Tony Warner, said the Postie Bike Dash was not just an adventure - it was a journey of generosity and transformation.
"With each stop we make along the way, our riders get to see the incredible results of their fundraising efforts," he said.
"Our commitment to providing grants means that schools and community groups in need will have the resources to create a better learning environment and opportunities for their students."
For more information on the 10th Anniversary Variety Postie Bike Dash, visit: www.variety.org.au/nsw/event/variety-postie-bike-dash/
