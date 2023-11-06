Pedestrian sustains injury after being struck by vehicle

A woman has been transported to Canberra Hospital following a pedestrian crash in Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to Clifford Street, outside the former Greengrocer Cafe near Ellesmere Street at about 5.15pm Monday, November 6.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman aged in her thirties was treated for leg injuries and was taken to Canberra Hospital.
A black Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by an L-plater, was at the scene. It sustained damage to its front passenger side.
Police said investigations were continuing into the circumstances of the crash.
