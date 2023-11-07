Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Labor Party branch requests inquiry into special rate variation

By Louise Thrower
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Most residents are opposed to the council's proposed rate rise, the Goulburn Labor Party branch says. Up to 400 people attended a rally against the idea on Saturday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Most residents are opposed to the council's proposed rate rise, the Goulburn Labor Party branch says. Up to 400 people attended a rally against the idea on Saturday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Goulburn's Labor Party branch has called for an independent inquiry into the reasons for the council's proposed special rate variation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.