Goulburn's Labor Party branch has called for an independent inquiry into the reasons for the council's proposed special rate variation.
Members have also argued the load should be spread over four years, not two.
A spokesperson described the current proposal as "a form of economic abuse of residents."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is seeking a 43.5 per cent to 51.2pc special rate variation over two years. A community campaign against the increase culminated in a rally at Saint Saviour's Common on Saturday, November 4. Local woman, Chloe Hurley, has also coordinated a petition which has secured 1000 signatures, opposing the suggested hike.
A Goulburn Labor spokesperson said the issue generated "passionate discussion" at the branch's November meeting.
"(This) reflected concern for the impact of the proposed rates increases on people on top of cost-of-living pressures," the spokesperson said.
The meeting heard there has been a significant increase in people seeking help from local charities and food banks, including St Vincent de Paul and Anglicare. Members felt the rate increase would "disproportionately impact low-income residents."
"Rather than rationalising this proposal by providing a false choice to residents, we are asking the council to spread the increase period, as other councils have done, to four years instead of two," the spokesperson said.
"Furthermore, the council should re-prioritise its future expenditure and focus on local services and road maintenance before committing to any further major capital investments in infrastructure.
"We understand that this is not just a problem of the Council's making, the previous state government has imposed unrealistic caps on local council rates for more than a decade."
The branch also blamed state government cost shifting and said councils throughout NSW were "facing financial cliffs" and applying for rate rises of up to 80pc "with massive implications for their residents."
Cr Jason Shepherd, who was elected on Labor's ticket at the 2021 council poll, said he abstained from voting on the motion, deeming it "a clear conflict of interest."
Councillors will decide whether to proceed with the rate proposal at their November 21 meeting. They will consider a report summarising the consultation. Consultation closed on November 4. Mayor Peter Walker previously told The Post that more than 1000 public submissions had been received.
