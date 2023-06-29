Steve Ruddell has added to his list of jobs after taking up the Rotary Club of Goulburn's presidential reins.
The current Goulburn Mulwaree Council deputy mayor was sworn in to the role at the annual changeover dinner at the Workers Club on Monday, June 26.
Mr Ruddell said he was honoured to be nominated in just his third year of membership.
"It's not something I expected so soon but the membership persuaded me. I have plenty of wisdom around me to fall back on," he told the gathering.
Mr Ruddell takes the baton from Geoff Henderson.
He said he wanted to grow the membership and secure a major local project, perhaps in conjunction with another local service organisation. He's also keen to start a Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) project. The club is already supporting one in Fiji - the refurbishment and maintenance of a community hall in the Fijian village of Vatukarasa. Members Jarvis Hayman and Grant Pearce will travel there in October.
Mr Ruddell said he'd like to undertake a RAWCS project in Australia, possibly with the indigenous community. In addition, he wanted more people to know about Rotary's work.
"People ask what we do. We're not just running the barbecues and markets but putting more than $60,000 back into the community," he said.
Outgoing president, Geoff Henderson, said he'd enjoyed his year and had taken seriously the year's Rotary International to 'imagine' making a difference.
Over the year, the club ran the monthly markets in Montague Street, the Log Book Run, U-Turn the Wheel, the annual book fair, helped with Goulburn PCYC Fit-for-Life, the speedway canteen, science and engineering challenge, car and motorcycle show, manned the Goulburn Show gate, Bulldogs rugby league team gate and the race day car park.
It disbursed $67,373 to the community, including $10,000 to the PCYC for its Rise-Up program and $5500 to Anglicare for its 'safety doors for safety houses' initiative. Community groups like Legacy, the CWA, Probus and Soroptimists also benefited, along with RFS brigades and many others.
"I would like to most sincerely thank all members of the Rotary Club for their invaluable support over my term as president," Mr Henderson said
"...Every board decision has been made with with the interests of our Rotary Club foremost in mind along with the social and financial impacts on our community and international obligations."
He made special mention of longtime member, Ted Kadziela, who died in April, and his "significant contribution" to the club.
Tony Lamarra was awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship for his service to Rotary and the community. His wife, Adriana, was named a co-recipient.
Jock Cunningham was named 'clubman of the year' and was awarded the Keith Burgess, Ron Bladwell and John Craig perpetual trophy.
Special guests on the night included area governor, Desmond Wood and incoming area governor, Leigh Robinson.
The 2023 Goulburn Rotary board comprises: President - Steve Ruddell; immediate past president - Geoff Henderson; secretary - Wally Lawson; treasurer - Rose Nixon; community service - Jock Robertson; president elect - Jack Cunningham.
