Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Our History
Our Places

Chance encounter unlocks history of Bundanoon Pottery and Gallery property

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 12 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Bruce Pryor thinks of his house and studio at the Bundanoon Pottery and Gallery, he knows it has had "a huge amount of lives".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.