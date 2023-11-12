The 2023 Australia Okinawa Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Federation (AOGKF) National Gasshuku and Championships is hitting Veolia Arena from Friday to Sunday, November 17-19.
The National Gasshuku is a three day intensive training camp held annually and this year, it will be led by the most in-demand Japanese Karate Master in the world, Sensei Tetsuji Nakamura.
He is the World Chief Instructor of the International Okinawa Goju Ryu Karate-Do Federation (IOGKF), the largest Okinawa Karate body in the world.
On the Saturday, the AOGKF will host its National tournament finals.
Representatives from each participating Australian state will battle in a Champion of Champions style format to determine who will be crowned the Australian National Champion of 2023.
On the Sunday, the "Goulburn Martial Arts Spectacular" will be held at Veolia Arena, a free public exhibition where spectators are welcome to come and see Karate Masters from five different countries demonstrate their skills.
There will be individual performances of Karate techniques and training methods, along with displays of self-defence.
There will also be demonstrations from wheelchair bound martial artists, leading female exponents of traditional Karate and Sensei Nakamura.
This event is child and family friendly.
Head Instructor and Owner of Lambert Karate Dojo and Goulburn Martial Arts Centre Sensei David Lambert, described the effort put into this world-renowned event along with the excitement it brings.
"The last time our Dojo hosted the World Master in Goulburn was in 1998," Lambert said.
"Our excitement in bringing this event to Goulburn and Australia cannot be measured and this is a fantastic opportunity for the community and visitors to experience traditional, authentic martial arts at its best."
This event is supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council through the Event Development Fund.
For more information on the 2023 AOGKF National Gasshuku and Championships, visit: www.goulburnaustralia.com.au.
