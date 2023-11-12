Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Veolia Arena to host 2023 Australia Okinawa Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Federation National Gasshuku and Championships

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 12 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 11:00am
Most in-demand Japanese Karate Master in the world, Sensei Tetsuji Nakamura, is coming to town. Picture from Sensei Tetsuji Nakamura's Facebook.
The 2023 Australia Okinawa Goju-Ryu Karate-Do Federation (AOGKF) National Gasshuku and Championships is hitting Veolia Arena from Friday to Sunday, November 17-19.

