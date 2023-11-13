Police lay three charges over teen's alleged assault on elderly man

A teenager will front court in November, following the alleged assault of an elderly man on a train.
An 18-year-old Goulburn man was arrested and charged after police became aware on Saturday, November 11 of video circulating on social media. It showed the alleged assault of the elderly man on the train.
Police said it occurred at 8pm on Thursday, November 9. They could not detail the extent of the man's injuries.
He was granted bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court on November 29.
A 15-year-old female from Goulburn was also interviewed in relation to the matter.
"Police would like to thank concerned members of the public who assisted (officers) with the investigations," a police spokesman said.
Police are reminding people to report crime via Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Police Assistance Line on 131444.
