It's been 70 years since Audrey Thorn walked down the aisle to marry Wally at Saint Saviour's Cathedral and with their family by their side, the couple have celebrated the milestone.
As well as the wedding anniversary, Mrs Thorn also recently celebrated her 90th birthday.
The couple's daughter Kathy Dawson said that the family celebrated together in Yamba for a very special long weekend.
"The significance and rarity of a loving marriage that started with a dance at the Eastgrove hall dances many years ago, had to be acknowledged and celebrated by their proud family," Ms Dawson said.
The local couple were joined by their three children, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and their respective partners to enable the whole family to congratulate Mr and Mrs Thorn on their 70th Wedding Anniversary and also toast Mrs Thorn on her 90th Birthday.
Mr and Mrs Thorn were married at Saint Saviour's Cathedral in Goulburn on November 14, 1953.
While Mr and Mrs Thorn still live in Goulburn, their children Jeffrey, Wayne and Kathryn and their families no longer do.
Ms Dawson said that renting a big house in the town was the perfect meeting place for everyone to gather to celebrate the Platinum Wedding Anniversary.
Ms Dawson said that the weekend was a wonderful way to celebrate the occasion.
"The weekend was full of delicious food, celebratory drinks, fun family activities, lots of laughter and plenty of reminiscing," Ms Dawson said.
The extended family were delighted to be able to spoil their parents, grandparents and/or great grandparents by ensuring their every need was met across the weekend - cooking meals, filling their glasses, waiting on them, spending time talking and catching up and occasionally letting them have a well-deserved afternoon rest.
Mr and Mrs Thorn were delighted with the family's gifts, personalised messages and drawings and the after-dinner Thorn - Hunt family "Happy 70th Anniversary" memory lane slide show.
Ms Dawson said that it was a wonderful way to remember the couples time from growing up to their wedding day and the introduction of their kids and great grand kids to the family.
Mr and Mrs Thorn were excited to recently receive official Platinum Anniversary congratulatory letters and messages from King Charles III, the Governor General & the Prime Minister.
These special messages will be safely kept with similar official letters they previously received for their 65th Wedding Anniversary, including one from Queen Elizabeth II.
Ms Dawson said that her parents considered themselves extremely lucky to receive not only a letter from the late Queen, but the King as well.
In August, Mrs Thorn enjoyed a surprise 90th Birthday luncheon in Goulburn.
Although she did not want a party, the actual birthday could not be overlooked and was celebrated with some of her family and a few close friends.
However, the recent weekend that involved her 'whole family' being together was her true birthday wish and the best gift her family could give her.
Ms Dawson said that her mother was very pleased that her brother Dudley was able to join the family for a while on the Saturday morning. He was also Mr Thorn's best man at their wedding.
The weekend of celebrations was organised by Wally and Audrey's family in honour of the special couple they are and the love they share for each other all of their family.
Ms Dawson said that the love her parents have for each other is unmatched.
"They are deeply loved and admired by their family for their enduring love and care for each other through 70 years of marriage and we are happily still counting and making more family memories to treasure," Ms Dawson said.
