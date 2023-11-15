A group of enthusiastic young debaters have been brought together at the NSW State Debating Championships.
Goulburn South Public School teacher Cara Robinson recently took over the position of Regional Debating Coordinator for Primary Schools for the Illawarra & South East region.
Ms Robinson said that she was excited to take on the new role.
"I started debating in high school and we got to the national championships when I was in year eight," Ms Robinson said.
"When the opportunity came up to help with local debating teams I jumped at it."
"Debating is something I have always been very passionate about," Ms Robinson said.
As part of her new role, Ms Robinson was given the task to select and train a regional team of young debaters at the State Championships.
The team was made up of five year five and six students from across the region.
Among the group was Oscar McLure from Goulburn South Public School, Halle Conners from Wollongong Public School, Angel King from Lakelands Public School and Astrid Hede from Moss Vale Public School.
The selected debaters attended a three- day camp at Colloroy Centre in Sydney in early November.
Due to the distance between the team, Zoom meetings became imperative to getting the group ready for the competition in the months leading up to it.
Ms Robinson said that the Zoom sessions couldn't have been achieved without the assistance of adjudicator and critical thinking educator, Julian Davies from Conesus Education.
The group had a victorious start to the camp from day one.
"We went to the camp, all as first timers not really knowing what to expect," Ms Robinson said.
"By the end of the first day, we had won all three of our debates,"
"Unfortunately, the morning of the second day saw two more debates, both of which we lost," Ms Robinson said.
In the final moments of the first event, the team still managed to make it to the semi finals.
In the semi, the team went up against first ranked team, New England and won, meaning they would face North Sydney in the grand final.
The topic selected for the final was 'That all students in years five and above should have to work at a paid job one afternoon a week'.
The NSW team were on the negative side.
Ms Robinson said she was very proud of how the group performed.
"The team spoke amazingly, successfully rebutted North Sydney's strongest arguments and convincingly won the debate," Ms Robinson said.
It is the first time the NSW region has won the tournament since 2006.
