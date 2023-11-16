General practitioners, aged care nurses and childcare workers moving to regional NSW will be welcomed and provided with help to enrol kids in local schools, identify jobs for family members and even identify a removalist as part of an expanded NSW Government program.
The Welcome Experience program currently provides a personal concierge service to public sector health and education workers including nurses, teachers, police, fire fighters, paramedics and social workers, will now be expanded to include non-government health and education employees including GPs, aged care staff, childcare workers and Aboriginal Medical Services staff.
Department of Regional NSW Director Essential Worker Attraction Program Josie Howard said that they rely on the services every day,
"Since the program rolled out earlier this year, we have recruited local connectors in eight pilot locations, and they are already providing support to workers and their families as they make the move to their new regional NSW home, "Ms Howard said.
"Now, we are expanding the program and offering this personalised service to workers in other professions, including dentists and allied health professionals, to ensure locals have ready access to these vital services.
"As part of The Welcome Experience Pilot, workers and their families across eight locations in Broken Hill, Walgett, Griffith, Coffs Harbour, Muswellbrook, Goulburn, Corowa and Bega are assigned a Local Connector who will support them with everything they need to move into regional communities, settle in and become one of the locals." Ms Howard said.
Muswellbrook Shire Council Local Connector Katrina Kiely said the Welcome Experience is giving essential workers invaluable support to help them move to regional NSW.
"I made the move from Sydney to the Hunter Valley myself, so I have a clear understanding of how challenging it can be to move to a new region and make new connections," Ms Kiely said.
"It can be really hard to put yourself out there while you are finding your feet in a new job in a new place, but I am there to talk to them, show them around, broker introductions and offer personalised local insight to help them feel supported and more at home in their new community."
The service is part of the NSW Government's commitment to reducing essential worker shortages in regional NSW so that locals have fair and equitable access to vital services, and the program is scheduled for a broader roll out in additional locations in 2024.
Anyone considering a move to regional NSW is encouraged to reach out to The Welcome Experience program and discuss what support is on offer.
