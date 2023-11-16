Goulburn Post
The Welcome Experience expands to Goulburn schools

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 16 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
The Welcome Experience expands. Image by Pexels.
General practitioners, aged care nurses and childcare workers moving to regional NSW will be welcomed and provided with help to enrol kids in local schools, identify jobs for family members and even identify a removalist as part of an expanded NSW Government program.

