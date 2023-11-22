The 36th annual Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal has officially launched.
Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal organiser Roger said that the appeal is a way to give back to the Salvation Army and the work they do for the local community.
"The contributions from the community through the donations is our way of helping the Salvation Army and the work they put in year round to helping those in need," he said.
The Kmart team joined with the Salvation Army to sing 'Away in a Manger' to celebrate the launch followed by cake in the team kitchen.
The idea for the appeal began when an Adelaide team member suggested Kmart it's wide network of stores and a gift collection point to assist charity groups at Christmas and beyond.
In 1987, Kmart came together with their founding partner the salvation army and it is now the longest running gift collection in the country.
According to the Salvation Army, more than 760,000 Australians are currently living in poverty and the team want to combat that.
Presents of all shapes and sizes are welcome for donation at the tree.
More information can be found at the Salvation Army website.
