Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kmart Goulburn teams up with Salvation Army to bring gifts to the less fortunate this festive season

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
November 22 2023 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salvation Army joined together with Kmart to kick off the campaign. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Salvation Army joined together with Kmart to kick off the campaign. Image by Jacqui Lyons.

The 36th annual Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal has officially launched.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.