Our People

Goulburn High School's Andrew Strode named the Illawarra District Rugby Union's best referee

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:01pm
Andrew Strode (middle) was crowned the best referee of the year.
It may have been a disappointing season for the Bowral Blacks, but a referee from the Southern Highlands was named as best of the year recently.

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

