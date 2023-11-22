Hundreds of people showed up for the Hume Block Christmas Party on Saturday, November 18 held by local business Studio 4.
The event saw people show up to get their face painted, purchase some goodies and have an all round good time.
ALSO READ:
Director of Studio 4 Signs and Designs Goulburn Liz Townsend said that the event was a success.
"We had people come and go all day from 9.30," Ms Townsend said.
"By 2pm we had run out of sausages at the community barbecue to sell which was a great sign."
People showed up right up until 4pm and enjoyed the BBQ, coffee van, ice cream truck, face painting, as well as chances for furry adoptions.
The Street Torque Motor Vehicle Group Inc. also hosted their annual toy drive in the carpark so attendees could bring along a new or used toys and hand it to the Street Torque guys.
The toy drive saw plenty of toys contributed to the organisation.
The team also had a fantastic display of classic cars on display for all to admire.
All money raised at the event will be distributed to various charities across the Goulburn community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.