Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Nestlé Australia plants trees across the Southern Tablelands as a part of reforestation program

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 3:22pm
Plans to plant more than 1 million trees across the region are underway. Image supplied.
More than 30,000 trees have been planted across the New South Wales Southern Tablelands, as part of a reforestation project aimed at capturing carbon and restoring local ecosystems.

