Goulburn Post
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Athletic superstar Jana Pittman offers life advice to students of Goulburn Mulwaree High

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated November 23 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Kemp, Lisa Wylie, Jana Pittman, Prue Hannon and Bec Gower. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Morgan Kemp, Lisa Wylie, Jana Pittman, Prue Hannon and Bec Gower. Image by Jacqui Lyons.

Former Olympian and Commonwealth Game athlete Jana Pittman spent the day at Goulburn Mulwaree High school on Thursday, November 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.