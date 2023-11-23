Former Olympian and Commonwealth Game athlete Jana Pittman spent the day at Goulburn Mulwaree High school on Thursday, November 23.
The mother of six shared her wisdom about her time with year 9, 10 and 11 students from growing up in Western Sydney to competing in the Commonwealth games, Winter Olympics and the Athletic World Championships to giving birth to her children to becoming a doctor.
Dr Pittman encouraged the students to strive for their goals regardless of what they might be.
"I want you to all know that it's okay to not know what you want to do after school," Dr Pittman said.
"By the time I got to the end of my athletic career I thought I was too old to become a doctor.
"My mum convinced me that I could do it, and that it was far from too late to start a career I had always wanted." Dr Pittman said.
Following a display on her bobsledding days in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics as well as her historic win at the 2003 Paris World Championship 400 meter hurdle event, Dr Pittman asked the students from both Mulwaree and Goulburn High School to write down three goals that they have.
One being what they wanted to do when they were five or six, one what they want to achieve over the next 12 months in their current academic life and one being what they wanted to achieve by the time they turned 40.
Students shared their goals, from wanting to be a police officer to a hairdresser to moving out of home.
Dr Pittman said that she loves sharing her story and encouraging young people to achieve any goals they want.
"I faced my own mental battles as a teenager, being confused about what to do," Dr Pittman said.
"I feel like the resilience I built up as a teenager is what got me through what I have accomplished since then.
"It's really been a tough few years for teenagers especially, so I want to share my experience about the ups and downs in life in what is hopefully an authentic way," Dr Pittman said.
Following the presentation to the senior students, Dr Pittman offered her advice to the younger students of year 7 and 8 of the school and joined in an afternoon tea with the future school leadership team.
Dr Pittman said that she had always known she wanted to be a doctor.
"I wanted to be a doctor in school and then found out I was a pretty good athlete so I went with that," Dr Pittman said.
In 2013 as she prepared for the Winter Olympics, Dr Pittman started studying medicine, receiving her degree in 2019.
Dr Pittman's main passion in life now is helping people bring babies into the world.
"I'm a registrar in obstetrics and gynaecology and I did midwifery as my undergraduate," Dr Pittman said.
Furthering her passion for the field, Dr Pittman is also currently studying a PhD in uterine transplant.
While currently based in Sydney, Dr Pittman said she loves coming to more remote areas.
"My main goal is to one day be a doctor in a rural area specialising in obstetrics," Dr Pittman said.
When it comes to overall advice in achieving success in life, Dr Pittman said it's all about love for what you do.
"If you don't know what you truly love then you can't start the journey you want," Dr Pittman said.
