Rotary Goulburn Club is hosting their first charity golf day at Goulburn Golf Club on Friday, November 24.
Formerly known as Mayoral Charity Golf Day, the event was taken over by Goulburn Rotary Club earlier this year.
President of Rotary Golf Club Goulburn Steve Ruddell said he is excited to take over the day.
"We are expecting a lot of people which is great, especially knowing that all the funds raised are going straight to charity," Mr Ruddell said.
Despite cloudy and rainy conditions, participants were excited to tee off for the day-long event.
The day started off with the 68 golfers spread over 17 teams enjoying a barbecue breakfast and the opportunity to bid on six golf carts to use throughout the course of the day.
Graeme Welsh Real Estate successfully auctioned off all carts raising more than 600 dollars before the first hole was played.
Raffles, food and drinks were on offer throughout the day with a presentation to take place once the games wrap up.
