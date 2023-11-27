Tim Hayes has received a prestigious 'Life Membership and Conservation award' from the Society for his outstanding contribution to the APS, the Southern Tablelands district and many community groups.
Mr Hayes received the honour at the Southern Tablelands branch of the Australian Plants Society (APS) hosted the annual NSW Get-Together of the Society in Goulburn.
The event saw 60 people attend the Mercure restaurant on Friday, November 17.
Mr Hayes has been associated with the Society for 36 years and his knowledge of and research of Southern Tablelands native flora has gained him recognition among many national bodies who have sought his assistance and advice.
He was acknowledged by the Editorial Board of TELOPEA, a journal published by the National Herbarium of NSW, for the discovery of a new species in the Pea family and has collected and supplied pea species seed to the National Arboretum in Canberra.
He is presently collecting seeds and growing plants for the GER, K2W project for the revegetation of the corridor along the Abercrombie River between Kanagara Boyd NP and Wyangala Dam.
More information on the APS can be found on the Australian Plants Society website.
