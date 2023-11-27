Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Tim Hayes receives Life Membership and Conservation award from the Australian Plants Society

By Celia Galland
Updated November 28 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:44am
President, Southern tablelands group Jen Ashwell, life member Tim Hayes, and APSNSW President John Desmond. Image supplied.
Tim Hayes has received a prestigious 'Life Membership and Conservation award' from the Society for his outstanding contribution to the APS, the Southern Tablelands district and many community groups.

