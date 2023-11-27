Holly Kay plans to grab every opportunity with both hands in her role as the Goulburn Show's ambassador.
The 23-year-old has been chosen as the Goulburn AP&H Society's Young Woman of the Year for 2024.
She was sashed before a 40-strong crowd at the Grace Millsom Centre function on Friday, November 24.
Holly takes over the mantle from Katie Beresford and continues a line of title holders immersed in agriculture.
Elders colleague and 2022 Young Woman of the Year, Clair Liversidge, encouraged Holly to nominate and it took little arm twisting.
"As a kid I always competed in the Goulburn Show and would see the showgirls getting around. They were always confident and in beautiful dresses and as I child I thought I just wanted to be like them," Holly said.
"It's always been something I've wanted to do...Having been away from the community for a few years, it's a way to give back."
Agriculture runs through her bones. Born in Goulburn, she grew up at parents', Jamie and Kelly Kay's Boxers Creek property. The family then moved to a small sheep and cattle property at Tirrannaville. Jamie has taught agriculture at Goulburn TAFE for some 30 years.
Holly was educated at Wollondilly Primary and Mulwaree High schools and then channelled her love of the sector into a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Wagga Wagga's Charles Sturt University. There she specialised in agronomy and parasitology.
While at university she met Owen Gamble, now an agronomist with Delta Agriculture in Goulburn.
After graduating, Holly worked briefly with Elders Wagga Wagga but soon followed her heart home with a transfer to the Goulburn branch.
Currently she works in sales and merchandise but will move back into agronomy in the new year.
Horses continue to play a big part in her life. As a child she competed at Goulburn Pony Club and while at university, rode some of Wal Ashton's polo ponies to maintain their fitness.
Holly has also competed at the State Mounted Games and at NSW level in almost every aspect of equestrian sport. In the near future she hopes to return to team sorting.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time at Owen's family's Tarlo property. She is also passionate about rural education and mental health.
"It's very exciting...It's about taking every opportunity that presents and seeing where it takes me," she said.
Mrs Waugh said she'd known Holly for many years through Pony Club, as were her parents.
"I think she's a very good candidate. Her role is to be an ambassador for the Goulburn Show and to promote agriculture in women," she said.
The 2023 Young Woman of the Year, Katie Berresford, said she couldn't have wished for a a better successor. She highly recommended others consider nomination in future.
"I've had a wonderful year," she said.
"I've built confidence and the opportunities it's given me have really opened doors."
Katie volunteered with several community organisations, including Convoy for Kids and the Goulburn AP&H Society. She balanced this with her and partner, Cooper Mooney's equine physiotherapy business, their own Currawang farm and management of two other properties. Katie is also an equestrian competitor.
The Young Farmers Challenge was a particular highlight. Katie, Cooper, Clair Liversidge and Chloe Sawell took out the Sydney Royal competition, after their win at the Goulburn Show. They will now compete at the Melbourne Royal in September/October.
The Goulburn Show will be held on March 2 and 3, 2024.
